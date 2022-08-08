PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Pittsfield Police Department is investigating a robbery at Greylock Federal Credit Union. Police said the suspect was unarmed.

On Monday around 8:50 a.m., police responded to the reported robbery at 75 Kellogg Street. Police said a man passed a note to the teller demanding money. There were no weapons or injuries.

The suspect is described as a white man, possibly in his 40s, with black hair and a thin build. He was wearing a baseball cap and a dark-colored surgical mask. Police said he fled on foot with an unknown amount of cash.

This incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Tim Koenig at (413) 448-9700 ext. 570.