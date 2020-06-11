Pittsfield police looking for suspect who allegedly stole computers from Berkshire Healthcare Systems

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pittsfield Police arrested a man and have an active arrest warrant out for another man after an investigation into the theft of computers from Berkshire Healthcare Systems several months ago.

According to Pittsfield Police Lieutenant John Soules, as a result of the investigation police arrested 33-year-old Robert McBain and have an arrest warrant out for 33-year-old Eric Guerrin.

Soules said the computers were new, in the box and had no personal information or organizational information from Berkshire Healthcare Systems on them.

On Wednesday June 3, investigators arrested McBain at a hotel in Pittsfield on a felony warrant charging him with breaking and entering in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony and larceny over $1200. Soules said when police arrested McBain they found a large amount of cocaine on him and he was charged with trafficking in cocaine.

There is currently an active arrest warrant for Eric Guerrin whose whereabouts are unknown.

If anyone has information about Guerrin’s whereabouts or has information regarding this case you are asked to contact Detective Losaw at 413-448-9700 x572 or text the detective bureau tip line at 413-448-9706 or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411.