PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Pittsfield are asking for the public’s help to identify a woman allegedly involved in larceny.

According to the Pittsfield Police Department, a woman who has a distinct tattoo on the back of her right hand and wrist area is allegedly involved in a recent larceny.

If you have any information about who this person is you are asked to contact the Pittsfield Police Department on Facebook.