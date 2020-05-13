Pittsfield Police officer shoots, arrests man after refusing demands

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Pittsfield police arrested and charged a man with armed assault with intent to murder late Tuesday night.

Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Wynn told 22News, 52-year-old Kerry P. Robinson was arrested and shot at by an officer after refusing to cooperate with demands.

Wynn said around 10:53 p.m., officers received a call from a woman saying her son was “destroying” her house located at 12 Glenwood Avenue. When officers arrived to the area, they saw the woman standing outside the home while Robinson was still inside. Robinson threatened officers that he was armed and would shoot if they entered.

Additional back-up arrived to the home and a plan was in place to attempt to contact Robinson by phone. Wynn said around 11:33 p.m., Robinson walked out of the front entrance armed with a knife and a broken golf club. After refusing officer’s demand to stop walking, Robinson was hit with multiple less-lethal shotgun rounds however, it showed no effect. When he continued walking, another officer fired two additional shots, striking him once.

Robinson received medical aid and was taken to Berkshire Medical Center where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

As of now, he is facing a charge of armed assault with intent to murder, however, additional charges may be filed during an investigation that is being conducted by the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit.