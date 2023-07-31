PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pittsfield Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a woman caught on camera stealing a motor vehicle.

The incident, captured on surveillance video, shows the suspect getting into a vehicle that does not belong to her and driving away.

Courtesy of Pittsfield Police Department

Pittsfield Police posting to their Facebook Monday, “We are looking for assistance in identifying this person. Video shows her getting into a vehicle not belonging to her, and driving away. Otherwise known as stealing a motor vehicle.” The stolen vehicle is described as a grey 2014 Honda Civic with the last three digits of the Massachusetts license plate being Y66.

Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact the Pittsfield Police Department through their hotline at (413) 448-9700 or send a message with any pertinent details. To speak with the investigating officer, Officer Torra can be reached at Ext. 675.