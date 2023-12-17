CHESHIRE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Pittsfield teen has been arrested after crashing into the State Police-Cheshire Barracks while driving under the influence on Saturday.

According to Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio, a 2000 Nissan Altima was driving southbound on Route 8 in Cheshire around 6:22 p.m., went off the road, and hit the front east corner of the State Police-Cheshire Barracks.

The vehicle crashed through the building’s brick exterior and damaged the kitchen area.

Credit: Massachusetts State Police

Credit: Massachusetts State Police

Credit: Massachusetts State Police

The driver, a 17-year-old girl from Pittsfield, and her passenger, also a 17-year-old girl from Pittsfield, were taken to Berkshire Medical Center for evaluation of their injuries.

The driver was charged with operating under the influence of liquor; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; speeding; and marked lanes violation. She was released on $40 bail and is scheduled to appear in Pittsfield District Court on Tuesday. There is no word on the condition of the passenger.

There were no troopers injured in the accident and the building remains in operation.