PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Pittsfield woman has pleaded guilty to two counts of larceny charges in Superior Court Monday.

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office said 57-year-old Heidi Kushi was sentenced to two to five years in state prison, with both counts being concurrent. Kushi was an accountant, bookkeeper at Donovan Construction that stole $138,772.72 during her time of employment.

Kushi was hired at the construction company on June 1, 2013. She overpaid herself approximately $38,000 and from 2017 to the date of her termination, April 27, 2018, she used the company’s bank account to pay off credit cards, including her elderly mother’s cards. In April 2018, the company owners began reviewing their books, realized there was an issue and called Pittsfield Police. Kushi was indicted in July 2019 on larceny charges.

District Attorney Shugrue stated, “This was a long time coming for the Donovan family. We are happy to have a positive result in the case; however, it doesn’t take away from the pain- emotional and financial- that this individual caused the Donovan’s, both in business and in their personal life. She had to be held accountable.”