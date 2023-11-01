PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — A Plainfield man was arraigned in Berkshire Superior Court for disseminating matter harmful to a minor and enticing a child under 16. Jamie Wooldridge, 49, allegedly tried to entice a child over Facebook between 2022 and October 4, 2023.

Wooldridge reportedly had sexual conversations on Facebook with an individual he believed to be a 14-year-old in North Adams. During the conversations, Wooldridge allegedly acknowledged the girl was 14 and stated that he was aware of possible consequences if anyone discovered their conversations.

The two made arrangements to meet in person. When Wooldridge arrived at the meeting point, he was taken into custody by the North Adams Police Department. The person he had been in contact with was an undercover North Adams police officer posing as a teenage girl.

Police recovered two condoms in his pocket and the phone he was communicating on. Bail was set at $25,000. If Wooldridge posts bail, he will not be allowed to have unsupervised contact with children under 18, except for his biological children or grandchildren.