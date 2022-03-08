BOSTON (WWLP) – A man from Plainville pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography and transfer of sexual material to a 13-year-old girl.

In a Boston Division of Department of Justice news release, at the start of June 2020, Cerasuolo used chat applications to send photographs that entailed genitalia and allured the 13-year-old in sexual engagement. During the exchange of chats, the 13-year-old girl had been revealed as an undercover federal agent.

Since October 2020, Cerasuolo has been in custody since his arrest. Authorities uncovered 1,000 sexual phone messages that had been sent from a 49-year-old man to a minor.

Cerasulo is facing the following sentencing on June 2, 2020:

10 years of prison for submission of sexual material to a minor, supervised release for three years and a $250,000 fine.