Police: 3 adults dead in Florida murder-suicide; 4 children safe

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Three adults are dead and four children were removed from a home after an apparent murder-suicide in Lakeland Christmas Eve night.

The incident happened at a house on Atlanta Avenue near East Edgewood Drive.

The Lakeland Police Department got the 911 call around 5:30 p.m. Officers responded to the residence in just four minutes.

Capt. Cain said four children, all under 10 years old, were inside the home when they arrived and at the time of the incident. When officers arrived, the children were removed and transported to the police station, where they are in “safe hands.”

Cain said so far there is no confirmation on the relationship between the three adults or the four children.

