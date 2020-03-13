Suspect shot after state police investigation in West Springfield

**Video provided by 22News viewer**

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A suspect was shot at the Express Inn on Riverdale Street in West Springfield while state police were conducting an investigation.

According to Massachusetts State Police spokesman Dave Procopio, while police were engaging with the suspect a weapon or weapons were discharged, resulting in injury to the suspect.

Procopio said no troopers were injured. The incident is still being investigated and no further information is being released at this time.

Our 22News crew is at the hotel and saw West Springfield Police, Massachusetts State Police, police in military uniforms and an ambulance.

We will continue to update this story as soon as more information is available.