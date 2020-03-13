1  of  4
Breaking News
Police activity at hotel in West Springfield Easthampton and Northampton Public Schools closing for two weeks due to coronavirus concerns State issues guidance for Massachusetts schools to help prevent coronavirus Agawam High School closed after student’s family member was tested for coronavirus
Watch Live
Governor Baker to provide coronavirus update
1  of  14
Closings and Delays
Agawam Public Schools Asnuntuck Community College Easthampton Public Schools Enfield Public Schools Franklin County Technical School Greenfield High School Greenfield Moose Family Ctr 997 Mittineague Congregational Church-W. Spfld. Monson Free Library Rowe Elementary School Southwick Congregational Church-UCC St. Thomas the Apostle Parish-Palmer Stone Academy-East Hartford Sts. James and Andrew - Greenfield

Suspect shot after state police investigation in West Springfield

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

**Video provided by 22News viewer**

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A suspect was shot at the Express Inn on Riverdale Street in West Springfield while state police were conducting an investigation.

According to Massachusetts State Police spokesman Dave Procopio, while police were engaging with the suspect a weapon or weapons were discharged, resulting in injury to the suspect.

Procopio said no troopers were injured. The incident is still being investigated and no further information is being released at this time.

Our 22News crew is at the hotel and saw West Springfield Police, Massachusetts State Police, police in military uniforms and an ambulance.

We will continue to update this story as soon as more information is available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at Noon