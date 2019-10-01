Police allegedly seized $16K and 100+ bags of heroin in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One man was arrested after police allegedly recovered narcotics during a search warrant Tuesday morning in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, 46-year-old Israel Soto of 53 Princeton Street was arrested after police recovered money along with narcotics at his home.

Walsh said around 4:00 a.m., detectives and officers executed a search warrant following an investigation into the distribution of heroin coming from his home.

Detectives allegedly saw Soto flushing what appeared to be heroin packets down the toilet when he was ordered out the bathroom.

Detectives allegedly seized $16,000 and 110 bags of heroin during the search.

(Springfield PD)

Soto was charged with possession with the intent to distribute a Class A Drug.