HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – On Wednesday, a meticulously planned operation was executed by the Holyoke Police Department Narcotics Unit and the FBI Western Massachusetts Gang Task Force.

This culmination marked the successful conclusion of a month-long investigation into an open-air drug distribution operation that had been thriving at 212 Walnut Street, Apartment 3R in Holyoke.

In a coordinated effort, law enforcement officers entered the premises after obtaining a Holyoke District Court Search Warrant. The investigation had been initiated due to information relayed by concerned citizens who reported the detrimental effects on the quality of life in the vicinity of Essex and Walnut Streets.

Upon entering the location, officers discovered substantial quantities of suspected fentanyl, cocaine, and crack cocaine. Ammunition was also recovered as part of the operation.

Arrests were made in connection to the operation. Four individuals were taken into custody and charged with violations of MGL Chapter 94C, commonly known as the Controlled Substance Act. Those arrested included Adalberto Cruz, 53, Juan Narvaez, 43, Luis Rodriguez, 18, and a juvenile whose identity remains protected.

Adalberto Cruz (Courtesy of Holyoke Police Department)

Luis Rodriguez (Courtesy of Holyoke Police Department)

Juan Narvaez (Courtesy of Holyoke Police Department)

Law enforcement officers also uncovered a “Poly 80” semi-automatic pistol, also referred to as a “Ghost gun.”

Multiple law enforcement agencies worked together during this investigation. The Chicopee Police Department, Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit, the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms, and the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department all played crucial roles in facilitating the successful execution of the operation.