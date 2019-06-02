Police arrest estranged husband of missing New Canaan mother, girlfriend also charged

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Fotis Dulos (left) and Michelle Troconis (right) (Photo: New Canaan police)

FARMINGTON, Conn. - (WTNH) - Authorities have arrested two people as the investigation continues into a missing New Canaan mother.

On Sunday morning, officials confirmed that 51-year-old Fotis Dulos and 44-year-old Michelle Troconis were arrested on Saturday night.

Fotis Dulos is the estranged husband of Jennifer Dulos.

50-year-old Jennifer Dulos was last seen on Friday, May 24th when she was dropping her children off at school.

Detectives were seen outside of her estranged husband's house in Farmington on Friday night and on Saturday morning.

Police questioned Fotis Dulos, then returned with a search warrant.

The two are going through a divorce which involves a custody battle.

The Courant also reported that when Connecticut State Police searched her home, they found traces of blood.

Dulos has been charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and hindering prosecution. Troconis faces the same charges.

The two are being held on $500,000 bonds and will each appear in court on Monday.

