NEW HARTFORD, CT. (WWLP) – A man was arrested with outstanding warrants that was hiding in the woods in New Hartford.

According to the Connecticut State Police, on Saturday at approximately 10:15 p.m., an officer was patrolling in the area of Main Street in New Hartford when he saw a vehicle drive behind a commercial building.

The officer followed the vehicle and went up to the driver, who could not give a valid reason as to why they were driving behind the business after hours. During the investigation, it was discovered that the driver was attempting to make contact with someone that has several outstanding arrest warrants.

Several officers arrived to help search the area for the wanted individual, 48-year-old Santo Consolini of Winsted. Trooper Carlson and his partner, K9 Gordon, initiated a track that led into a wooded area where Consolini was found and taken into custody without incident.

K9 Gordon- Connecticut State Police

Consolini was charged with the following:

Failure to Appear 1st Degree- 2 counts

Failure to Appear 2nd Degree- 2 counts

Consolini was held on a total $852,500 bond pending his scheduled arraignment on Monday at Torrington Superior Court.