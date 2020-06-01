Police arrest man accused of arguing with elderly neighbor, firing shot into air in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arrested after police seized a large capacity firearm Friday night in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News, 25-year-old Johnathan Marrero was arrested at his apartment located on Fort Pleasant Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Walsh said Marrero was arguing with an elderly neighbor when he allegedly pulled out a gun and fired it into the air as he continued to verbally threaten the neighbor.

When officers located Marrero in his apartment, it was discovered that he had an active warrant out of New Jersey for burglary and was arrested. In plain view, Walsh said officers found the firearm and recovered a magazine loaded with 14 rounds of ammunition.

Photo: Springfield Police Department

Marrero was charged with the following: