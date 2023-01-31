RUSSELL, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arrested after allegedly violating a restraining order in Russell Monday night.

According to the Russell Montgomery Police Department, officers were called to Mount Laurel Drive in Russell for a report of a man violating a restraining order. He was served the order earlier in the day by Massachusetts State Police.

When officers arrived, the man had taken off on foot. A search began in the area and he was located in the woods. He initially did not comply with the officer’s orders but was eventually detained until State Police arrived to assist. The man was arrested without further incident.