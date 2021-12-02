Police arrest man found at hotel in West Springfield with an arrest warrant

Jose Arroyo-Torres

Jose Arroyo-Torres (West Springfield Police Department)

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from West Springfield was arrested at the Express Inn on an active warrant for firearm and drug charges.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, 27-year-old Jose Arroyo-Torres of West Springfield was arrested after police received information that he was staying at the Express Inn at 1557 Riverdale Street. Officers found Torres in a rented room and was arrested with five .38 caliber rounds in his pocket. Officers also seized a .38 caliber handgun and wax packets, packaged consistently with heroin distribution.

Jose Arroyo-Torres is charged with the following:

  • Warrant Arrest
    • Possession of a firearm without FID card
    • Possession of ammunition without FID card
    • Possession of Class “A” drug

