Police arrest man in connection with stabbing on Union Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested in connection with a stabbing on Union Street Wednesday morning.

According to Springfield Police Department’s Spokesman Ryan Walsh, at around 8:55 a.m. officers were called to the 200 block of Union Street for a report of a stabbing. Officers arrested the suspect, 30-year-old Lamar James on High Street and charged him with assault & battery with a dangerous weapon, causing serious bodily injury and breaking & entering.

The victim is listed in stable condition.