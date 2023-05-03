SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit (FIU) assisted by members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force, Mass. State Police VFAS and Hampden County Sheriff’s Department arrested a suspect wanted on firearms charges in Springfield Tuesday morning.

At approximately 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, 30-year-old Tre Watson was arrested on the 100 block of Canon Circle, after detectives were aware of active warrants Watson had, including a Hampden Superior Court warrant for firearms charges.

Springfield Police FIU Detectives observed Watson in the Orange Street area, and proceeded to follow the car Watson was a passenger in until reaching Canon Circle in Springfield. A traffic stop was then conducted, where detectives recovered crack-cocaine, heroin, powder cocaine in a pouch attached to his belt, and more than $250 in cash. Officers and detectives placed Watson under arrest.

Watson is charged with the following: