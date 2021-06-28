Police arrest suspect for armed robbery in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man has been arrested for an alleged armed robbery on Sunday.

Around 6 a.m. Sunday morning, officers received a call for an armed robbery in progress on Armory Street, according to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh. Police were able to located the suspect, 28-year-old Jose Diaz of Springfield and located a knife he allegedly used in the attempted armed robbery.

Walsh said the store clerk was able to get Diaz out of the store without him stealing anything inside. Diaz also allegedly threatened to shoot an officer before being arrested.

Diaz has been charged with: