WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three men are facing drug charges after an investigation at Hillcrest Arms Apartments in West Springfield.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, after a month’s long investigation officers executed search warrants on Tuesday at around 5:30 a.m. for three different apartments inside the Hillcrest Arms Apartment complex on Highland Avenue.

Detectives seized $665, drug paraphernalia, 2.5 grams of raw heroin, crack cocaine and approximately 397 baggies of heroin. The following people were arrested:

58-year-old Dennis Deforge of West Springfield was arrested and is being charged with drug possession, Class “A” subsequent offense.

63-year-old Karl Persson of East Longmeadow was arrested and charged with the distribution of Class “A” drug (heroin) and conspiracy to violate drug law.

38-year-old John Suzor of Chicopee was arrested on a warrant.

John Waltermire (57) of West Springfield was issued a criminal summons for distribution of Class “A” heroin and conspiracy to violate drug law.

The investigation was conducted by the West Springfield Police Department Narcotics Unit and Detective Bureau, with assistance from the FBI Western Mass Gang Task Force and the Hampden District Attorney’s SAFE Unit.