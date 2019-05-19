Police arrest three suspects for armed robbery

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Three suspects were arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Dartmouth.

Just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday, police were called to Capri Motel on Route 6 for a report of a disturbance. When they arrived, they found a 30-year-old man lying on the ground of the parking lot.

The man told officers that he had just been assaulted with a knife and robbed of $100 by three people. After the robbery, the suspects then drove off from the scene.

As officers were investigating the incident, they were again called to the motel just after 3 p.m. after being told that the suspects had returned.

As a result of the investigation, police were able to identify the suspects and arrest them.

Anilton Martins, 35, Matthew McDermott, 22, and Tiffany Morgado, 36, all from Fall River, were charged with armed robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, intimidation of a witness, and conspiracy to commit a crime.

In addition, Morgado had five outstanding warrants and McDermott and two outstanding warrants. Both were also charged with providing a false name to police.

