SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After witnessing a disturbance at the emergency room at Mercy Medical Center on Monday, Springfield Police Officers arrested three women.

Nezarie Arroyo was arrested by Springfield Police in connection with a stabbing incident on Belle Street and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. The victim, Sherice Bermudez, was arrested with Analise Davis after police officers found a gun in Bermudez’s car.

Bermudez was charged with possession of a firearm without a FID card, possession of ammunition without a FID card, and improper storage of a firearm. Davis was charged with possession of a firearm without a FID card, possession of ammunition without a FID card, and improper storage of a firearm.