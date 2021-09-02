Police arrest two in Forest Park neighborhood after complaints of drug activity

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police arrested two suspects allegedly involved in drug activity after receiving complaints in the Forest Park neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

According to Springfield Police Departments Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, 36-year-old Luis Rosado of Commonwealth Ave. was arrested after police identified him as a suspect during an investigation over the past several weeks. Detectives conducted a traffic stop on Euclid Ave. at around 6 p.m. and took Rosado into custody.

Police seized 280 bags of heroin and approximately 19.7 grams of cocaine inside the car, and more than $2,800 in cash. Rosado was wearing a court-ordered GPS ankle bracelet at the time of his arrest and is charged with the following:

Cocaine trafficking in 18 grams or more

Distribution of a Class A drug – Subsequent offense

Possession with the intent to distribute a Class A drug – Subsequent offense

Resisting arrest

The second suspect, 28-year-old Henry Record of Springfield was stopped on foot on Glendale Terrace. Police seized 100 bags of heroin in Record’s pocket. He was arrested and charged with possession of a Class A drug.