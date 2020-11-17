Police arrest upstate New York man involved in Berkshire County mugging

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – An upstate New York man is in police custody, accused of mugging a man outside a pot shop in Berkshire County.

It happened in the parking of Theory Wellness in Great Barrington.

Police said the victim, who disabled and was using crutches, was walking in the parking lot when two men pushed him and stole from him.

They then took off in a car. New York State Police managed to track down one of the suspects.

Monday night, 21-year-old Shane Adams is charged with Unarmed Robbery and Assault & Battery on a Disabled Person. Police are still looking for that second suspect.