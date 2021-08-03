Police ask public for help in tracking down operators involved with large-scale ATV, dirt bike ride

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A large group of people riding ATVs and motorcycles roared down roads in West Hartford on Sunday. West Hartford Police said they received a flurry of phone calls from residents around 7 p.m.

“Just seemed like some young folks enjoying a nice summer day,” recounted Levi Lomasky, of West Hartford. “Some people were bothered by it, to me it sounded about as loud as motorcycles going fast.”

West Hartford Police estimate about 200 people made up this group of riders. The streets impacted included Farmington Avenue, Ridgewood Road, and New Britain Avenue.

“I think they should have been more safe and thinking of other people because they could have hurt somebody,” one resident told News 8.

Some people News 8 heard from said they’re concerned by what unfolded, as this group reportedly took up the entire road, weaving in-and-out of traffic, disregarding traffic signals, and rising on the sidewalk. West Hartford Police said the good news is no one was hurt.

“It’s for their safety, officer safety, and most importantly, it’s for the motoring public safety,” said Assistant Chief Lawrence Terra of the West Hartford Police Department. “The motoring public, we have to worry about them as well.”

West Hartford Police said they’re now working to identify these people and finding ways to put a stop to this.

“The West Hartford Police Department is actively working with its regional law enforcement partners to develop appropriate solutions to this specific problem, such as other enforcement methods and local ordinances to regulate these types of vehicles,” said Assistant Chief Terra.

Assistant Chief Terra said often times, people will post videos of these rides on social media. He said that will help them figure out who these people are.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is being urged to contact the West Hartford Detective Division at (860) 570-8870.