LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Longmeadow police are asking for the public’s help in finding a resident’s bicycle.

According to the Longmeadow Police Department, the bicycle was stolen from the owner’s garage on Tuesday night. It is described as a black and white bike with a “Giant Simple 3” with a basket in front along with a blue helmet. Police say the bike belongs to Betsy, a resident that rides daily through town, and is her only form of transportation.

(Longmeadow Police Department)

Betsy is one of the biggest fans of Longmeadow High School sports and the color of the bike is in support of the Longmeadow Lancers. The photo shared by the police is similar to what it looks like.

If you have any information, contact the Longmeadow Police Department at 413-567-3311.