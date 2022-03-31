SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield police are asking for the public’s help with information on an early morning shooting on Worthington Street Saturday.

At around 2 a.m. officers found a man suffering a gunshot wound after they were called to a report of shots fired on Worthington Street between East Columbus Avenue and Main Street. The victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center and is in serious condition.

If you have any information or were in the area at the time several local establishments were closing, contact the Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355. You can anonymously Text-A-Tip by texting the number 2747637 and type SOLVE in the message along with your tip. Any information is important to the investigation and the victim’s family.