Police: At least 2 US Marshals, suspect shot in New York

Crime

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) — At least two U.S. Marshals and a suspect have been shot in the Bronx early Friday, police said.

The New York Police Department said the shooting happened about 5:30 a.m. Friday and they didn’t immediately have information about the conditions of those shot. Two or three Marshals were injured, the department said.

Media reports described the Marshals’ injuries as non-life threatening.

The police department’s public information office referred a request for additional information by The Associated Press to the U.S. Marshals Service. No one was immediately available to comment at the Marshals’ office in New York City.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Donate Today