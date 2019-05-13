Police: Bernardston man removed ankle GPS monitor, wanted on multiple charges

Crime

by: Nancy Asiamah

Posted: / Updated:

BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need your help locating a man wanted on several felony charges Monday. 

Bernardston Police Chief James Palmeri told 22News there are active arrest warrants out for 49-year-old Antonio Candello of Bernardston, who allegedly removed his ankle GPS monitor. 

He is known to have ties in Vermont and New Hampshire.

Candello is described as 5’10 tall with blue eyes and light brown hair. He was last seen wearing a green shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Bernardston Police Department at (413) 648-9208 or Shelburne Control Dispatch Center at (413) 625-8200

Find 22News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Editor's Pick

More Editor's Pick