Police: Bernardston man removed ankle GPS monitor, wanted on multiple charges

BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need your help locating a man wanted on several felony charges Monday.

Bernardston Police Chief James Palmeri told 22News there are active arrest warrants out for 49-year-old Antonio Candello of Bernardston, who allegedly removed his ankle GPS monitor.

He is known to have ties in Vermont and New Hampshire.

Candello is described as 5’10 tall with blue eyes and light brown hair. He was last seen wearing a green shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Bernardston Police Department at (413) 648-9208 or Shelburne Control Dispatch Center at (413) 625-8200.

