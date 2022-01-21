MEDIA: DA investigation of Orlando Taylor officer-involved shooting in Springfield

WARNING: The videos, audio files may contain graphic content that may be upsetting to some people.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden District Attorney’s Office released the files linked to the Springfield officer-involved shooting death of Orlando Taylor III investigation.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni has released his findings into the homicide investigation after reviewing the following documents including body-worn camera footage of the officers involved. Gulluni concludes, Officer Falcon “acted in the lawful exercise of his duties and used only necessary and reasonable force in both self-defense and defense of others.”

The incident happened January 9 on Genesee Street in the city’s Liberty Heights neighborhood. Springfield police say Taylor stabbed Officer Falcon in the face, causing serious injuries. Officer Falcon opened fire after Taylor allegedly attempted to charge at police again.

911 calls and transcript

Autopsy and Toxicology reports

The autopsy report indicates the cause of death is from gunshot wounds of the neck and torso, with the manner of death listed as “homicide (shot by police). According to the toxicology report dated January 19, the following findings indicate:

Ethanol : None Detected

Methanol : None Detected

Isopropanol : None Detected

Acetone : None Detected

Amphetamine Screen : None Detected

Benzodiazepines Screen : None Detected

Buprenorphine Screen : None Detected

Cocaine Screen : None Detected

Fentanyl Screen : None Detected

Methamphetamine Screen : None Detected

Opiates Screen : None Detected

Cannabinoid Screen : None Detected

Organic Bases and Neutrals : None Detected

First Responder Reports ShotSpotter Dispatch Log

Video: Springfield Police Bodycam footage

22News stopped the video leading up to the shooting due to the graphic nature. The Springfield Police Department has shared the video (redacted including blurred faces and profanity excluded) publicly on YouTube, which requires a user to login for age restriction.

Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood issued the following statement:

“We wish to express our appreciation to Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni and his office for their comprehensive and deliberative investigation into the facts and circumstances of the incident that occurred on Jan. 9. Our officers were faced that morning with a dangerous, rapidly evolving situation, during which an officer had already been stabbed, and the investigation has determined that Officer Arjel Falcon responded lawfully and appropriately, consistent with his training and experience, in this circumstance. I am thankful that Officer Falcon was not more seriously injured, and wish him well as he continues to recover.”

Photos of Stiletto knife and black handle

Photo of Stiletto knife from Caitlyn Pisano at Massachusetts District Attorneys Association sent to 22News from Hampden District Attorney’s Office

Photo of black knife handle from Caitlyn Pisano at Massachusetts District Attorneys Association sent to 22News from Hampden District Attorney’s Office

RING Video

Two RING video files, one leading up to the shooting of Orlando Taylor, the second of the shooting incident.

Scene Photos

Photo from Caitlyn Pisano at Massachusetts District Attorneys Association sent to 22News from Hampden District Attorney’s Office

Springfield Police Department Taser Policy

Use of Force Reports

Victim Statement

Witness Statement