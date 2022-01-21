MEDIA: DA investigation of Orlando Taylor officer-involved shooting in Springfield

WARNING: The videos, audio files may contain graphic content that may be upsetting to some people.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden District Attorney’s Office released the files linked to the Springfield officer-involved shooting death of Orlando Taylor III investigation.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni has released his findings into the homicide investigation after reviewing the following documents including body-worn camera footage of the officers involved. Gulluni concludes, Officer Falcon “acted in the lawful exercise of his duties and used only necessary and reasonable force in both self-defense and defense of others.”

The incident happened January 9 on Genesee Street in the city’s Liberty Heights neighborhood. Springfield police say Taylor stabbed Officer Falcon in the face, causing serious injuries. Officer Falcon opened fire after Taylor allegedly attempted to charge at police again.

DA FindingsDownload

911 calls and transcript

January 9, 2022 / 911 and Dispatch TranscriptDownload
911 CallDownload

Autopsy and Toxicology reports

The autopsy report indicates the cause of death is from gunshot wounds of the neck and torso, with the manner of death listed as “homicide (shot by police). According to the toxicology report dated January 19, the following findings indicate:

  • Ethanol : None Detected
  • Methanol : None Detected
  • Isopropanol : None Detected
  • Acetone : None Detected
  • Amphetamine Screen : None Detected
  • Benzodiazepines Screen : None Detected
  • Buprenorphine Screen : None Detected
  • Cocaine Screen : None Detected
  • Fentanyl Screen : None Detected
  • Methamphetamine Screen : None Detected
  • Opiates Screen : None Detected
  • Cannabinoid Screen : None Detected
  • Organic Bases and Neutrals : None Detected
Ballistics ReportDownload

First Responder Reports ShotSpotter Dispatch Log

Crime Scene ReportDownload
Officer involved shooting reports statement dispatcher shot spotterDownload
ShotSpotter SummaryDownload
Springfield Police Department report to medical examinerDownload

Video: Springfield Police Bodycam footage

22News stopped the video leading up to the shooting due to the graphic nature. The Springfield Police Department has shared the video (redacted including blurred faces and profanity excluded) publicly on YouTube, which requires a user to login for age restriction.

Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood issued the following statement:

“We wish to express our appreciation to Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni and his office for their comprehensive and deliberative investigation into the facts and circumstances of the incident that occurred on Jan. 9.

Our officers were faced that morning with a dangerous, rapidly evolving situation, during which an officer had already been stabbed, and the investigation has determined that Officer Arjel Falcon responded lawfully and appropriately, consistent with his training and experience, in this circumstance.  I am thankful that Officer Falcon was not more seriously injured, and wish him well as he continues to recover.”

Photos of Stiletto knife and black handle

  Orlando Taylor/Officer involved shooting
  Orlando Taylor/Officer involved shooting
  Orlando Taylor/Officer involved shooting
  Orlando Taylor/Officer involved shooting
  Orlando Taylor/Officer involved shooting
  Orlando Taylor/Officer involved shooting
  Orlando Taylor/Officer involved shooting
  Orlando Taylor/Officer involved shooting
  Orlando Taylor/Officer involved shooting
  Orlando Taylor/Officer involved shooting
  Orlando Taylor/Officer involved shooting
  Photo of Stiletto knife from Caitlyn Pisano at Massachusetts District Attorneys Association sent to 22News from Hampden District Attorney's Office
  Orlando Taylor/Officer involved shooting
  Orlando Taylor/Officer involved shooting
RING Video

  • Two RING video files, one leading up to the shooting of Orlando Taylor, the second of the shooting incident.

Scene Photos

Springfield Police Department Taser Policy

SPD Taser PolicyDownload

Use of Force Reports

Use of Force Report | Officer FalconDownload
Use of Force Report | Officer RobertsDownload

Victim Statement

Victim 1 Statement, redactedDownload

Witness Statement

Witness 1 Statement, redactedDownload

