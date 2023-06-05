SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department arrested two people after seizing a loaded firearm while going to a call of a man armed with a gun.
Springfield police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News that around 4:35 p.m. on the 1300 block of Worcester Street, officers received a call about a man that was armed with a gun. Assisting officers located the suspected vehicle and performed a traffic stop near the intersection of Page Boulevard and Rocus Street.
The driver, who was later identified as 22-year-old Kayron Spencer, and the passenger, 21-year-old Amya Pinkney, were detained pending the investigation. Inside the vehicle, officers found an illegally possessed firearm that was loaded with 11 rounds of ammunition.
Kayron Spencer of Springfield is charged with:
- Carrying a Located Firearm without a License
- Carrying a Firearm without a License
- Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug
- Assault with a Dangerous Weapon
Amya Pinkney of Bloomfield, Connecticut is charged with:
- Carrying a Located Firearm without a License
- Carrying a Firearm without a License
- Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug