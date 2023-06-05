Amya Pinkney and Kayron Spencer (Photo courtesy of the Springfield Police Department)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department arrested two people after seizing a loaded firearm while going to a call of a man armed with a gun.

Springfield police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News that around 4:35 p.m. on the 1300 block of Worcester Street, officers received a call about a man that was armed with a gun. Assisting officers located the suspected vehicle and performed a traffic stop near the intersection of Page Boulevard and Rocus Street.

The driver, who was later identified as 22-year-old Kayron Spencer, and the passenger, 21-year-old Amya Pinkney, were detained pending the investigation. Inside the vehicle, officers found an illegally possessed firearm that was loaded with 11 rounds of ammunition.

Springfield Police Department

Kayron Spencer of Springfield is charged with:

Carrying a Located Firearm without a License

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon

Amya Pinkney of Bloomfield, Connecticut is charged with: