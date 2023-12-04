STONEHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A Belmont man was arrested in a wooded area after allegedly raping a child.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, a search was conducted for an accused child rapist, 59-year-old Rickland Powell. At around 3 a.m. on Friday, Powell was found hanging from a tree in Stoneham. Troopers and Officers cut the suspect down, who was still alive and was taken to a hospital.

Powell is facing the following charges:

Rape of a Child with Force (four counts)

Aggravated Statutory Rape (four counts)

Indecent Assault and Battery on a Child Under 14 (two counts)

Posing a Child in a Sex Act

Distributing Obscene Material

The search was conducted by Massachusetts State Police fugitive unit Troopers an MSP K9 Unit team, U.S. Marshals Task Force Officers, Cambridge Police, and the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department assisted.