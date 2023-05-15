SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A passenger in a vehicle was arrested for firearm and drug charges after a traffic stop in Springfield Friday night.

At around 10 p.m. patrol officers saw an unregistered vehicle in the area of Maple Street and conducted a traffic stop. Police found a loaded large-capacity firearm, approximately 21 grams of crack cocaine in a black plastic bag on the passenger side floor, and $470 during an inventory search of the vehicle before it was towed.

The firearm was reported stolen out of Georgia and was loaded and capable of holding 15 rounds of ammunition. An additional bag contained 24 rounds of ammunition and a digital scale.

Deshaun Stenson (Springfield Police Department) Michael Rooney (Springfield Police Department) (Springfield Police Department)

The passenger, 26-year-old Deshaun Stenson of Springfield, was arrested and charged with the following:

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Large-Capacity Firearm on a Public Way

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Cocaine Trafficking 18-36 Grams

Receiving Stolen Property Less than $1200

Firearm Violation with 1 Prior Violent/Drug Crime

The driver, 28-year-old Michael Rooney of Springfield, was arrested and charged with the following: