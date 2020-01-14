Police chase from West Springfield to Springfield leads to heroin arrest

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested Monday afternoon after leading police on a chase throughout West Springfield and Springfield.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, Angel Velez lead police on a chase throughout West Springfield and Springfield around 1:30 p.m. in a car that was reported stolen.

An officer attempted to pull Velez over in the area of Larone Avenue and Route 5 for driving fast and passing other cars. Velez allegedly drove away from the officer and led him through West Springfield and over the North End Bridge into Springfield.

Police say the suspect then led police through Springfield onto the pedestrian river walk, several side streets and eventually stopped on Patton Street where he got out of the car and ran from police.

Velez was caught in the area of Carew and Bond streets with the help of Springfield Police and Massachusetts State Police. While police were arresting him they found crack cocaine and determined him to be under the influence of drugs after a drug recognition expert conducted an evaluation on him.

Police then searched the vehicle, that was reported stolen out of East Longmeadow, and found approximately 200 bags of heroin as well as drug paraphernalia.

Velez is facing the following charges: