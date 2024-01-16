LYNNFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Rhode Island man was arrested on Monday night for allegedly attempting to break into a Massachusetts storage facility and then leading a police chase.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Monday, it was reported that Billerica Police were chasing a 2008 Ford Econoline U-Haul van from local roads onto Route 3 South.

The driver of the U-Haul van and some accomplices in a sedan allegedly tried to break into a storage facility, according to the facility’s manager. Officers chased the van as it sped away from them. The sedan also sped away from the storage facility, but it was not followed.

The driver of the van took the ramp from Route 3 South to I-95 North with Billerica and Massachusetts State Police cruisers chasing behind it. A trooper saw that the van’s rear license plate was covered and that the suspect driving it was wearing an orange ski mask.

As the police chase approached Exit 57, which is North Avenue in Wakefield, the van struck stop sticks, a tire deflation device that was put onto the road by a Trooper, but kept going.

At 10:45 p.m., the van exited I-95 North at Exit 59 in Lynnfield and crashed into an empty Lynnfield Police cruiser around Summer Street. The suspect ran away from the van on foot.

Before 11:45 p.m., a trooper and her K9 Thor, located and apprehended the suspect, 29-year-old Alexander Encarnacion of Providence, Rhode Island, on Lincoln Avenue in Lynnfield.

Encarnacion was taken to Lahey Hospital in Peabody for treatment of bite injuries from the police K9. He was released and taken to the State Police-Danvers Barracks, where he was booked on the following charges:

Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle; Leaving the Scene of a Crash that Caused Property Damage; Resisting Arrest; Disorderly Conduct; Failure to Stop for Police; Marked Lanes Violation; Speeding; and Improper Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

He will be held on a $5,000 cash bail, which he did not post. He will be taken to Peabody District Court on Tuesday for arraignment. The investigation is ongoing.