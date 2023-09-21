ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Orange police are investigating a Snapchat threat against Ralph C. Mahar Regional High School on Thursday morning.

According to a letter sent to the parents of Ralph C. Mahar Regional High School, a parent told the school administration of a threat made against the school on Snapchat early in the morning. The police were then contacted and steps were taken to ensure the safety of students and staff.

The police and school administration state that based on the information, there is no credible threat. Principal Scott Hemlin is reminding the community to report any safety concerns and have the mindset of “see something, say something.”

The school has since returned to the normal school schedule.