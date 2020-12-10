Police: Delivery driver steals packages after dropping them off

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- The Crowley Police Department is reminding people to be on the watch for porch pirates.

With an increase in people buying from online stores because of the pandemic, police departments around the country are seeing an increase in the packages being stolen.

But what if the package never actually makes it to your porch- or in this case- what if it’s delivered and stolen by the delivery driver?

This happened on Nov. 29 in Crowley when a Walmart delivery driver left packages at a local business. The suspect took a picture of the delivery which was sent to Anthony Borill’s phone to show they were delivered.

She then snagged the packages and took off. Borill says there were Christmas presents for his grandchildren inside of the packages.

“The fact of it is, a lot of times people have video cameras and the point of it was, she didn’t realize we had video cameras watching everything she was doing,” Borill said.

Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard urged the public to be cautious and not themselves vulnerable to theft.

“There are people driving all the time, waiting for packages to be delivered, and of course, we don’t want the Grinch to steal your Christmas,” Broussard said.

Here are some tips to help keep deliveries safe this holiday season: