Police dog killed after chasing Springfield armed robbery suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A Springfield man, wanted in North Carolina, was arrested Thursday morning.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, 25-year-old Tafari Ashanti Henderson-Samuels was arrested around 11:15 a.m. on Leyfred Terrace in Springfield.

On August 16 in North Carolina, A Greensboro Police dog, named Rambo, was struck and killed by a car while chasing Henderson-Samuels, who was an armed robbery suspect.

Walsh said Henderson-Samuels was wanted in Greensboro on warrants for armed robbery with a firearm and a parole violation for possession of a firearm without a license.

When officers arrested Henderson-Samuels they allegedly seized 33 bags of heroin that he had on him and $100 in cash.

Henderson-Samuels is facing the following charges:

Fugitive from justice on a court warrant

Parole violation – firearm possession

Armed robbery with a dangerous weapon – firearm

Possession with the intent to distribute a class A drug

K9 Rambo served with the Greensboro Police Department for three years.