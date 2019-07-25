Chicopee Police: Beware of fake utility worker knocking on doors

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Police are warning residents about a scam that happened in the Fairview area.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, a man posing as a gas company worker approached the home of a 74-year-old woman and told her if she did not pay him, her gas would be shut off.

The woman asked for the gas company’s number. He gave her a number and when she began to dial the number, the man ran from the house and said he has to move his truck.

When an officer called the number the man provided, the person who answered told her it was the wrong number and disconnected.

Police said no utility worker will ever show up at your door to demand payment.

If someone does show up at your door posing as a utility police, do not let them in, and call your local police station.