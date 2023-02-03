HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people were arrested in Holyoke Thursday afternoon after drugs were seized from a home on Pleasant Street.

Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty said members of the Hampden County Narcotics Task Force, CINRET, Safe Task Force, MSP Stop Team, HPD Narcotics Vice Unit, FBI Gang Task Force, and DEA conducted a search warrant of a home on Pleasant Street around 2:11 p.m. Thursday.

Officers were investigating and conducting surveillance on the home for some time which resulted in the search warrant. Detectives seized an unknown amount of cocaine and heroin and arrested 30-year-old Francisco Torres of Holyoke, 23-year-old Sebastian Rosario of Holyoke, and 21-year-old Nashalee Arocho of Holyoke.

Francisco Torres (Credit: Holyoke Police Department) Sebastian Rosario (Credit: Holyoke Police Department) Nashalee Arocho (Credit: Holyoke Police Department)

All three suspects are facing charges of trafficking over 200 grams of heroin and trafficking over 200 grams of cocaine. Torres is also facing charges of possession of a class A drug and possession of a class B drug.