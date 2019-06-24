Police find body of homicide suspect in Rhode Island woods

CHARLESTOWN, R.I (WPRI) — The suspect in a homicide in North Attleboro has been found dead in the woods in Charlestown.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office says a Narragansett Police K-9 located the body of Steven Fregeolle, 32, of Johnston in the Francis C. Carter Memorial Preserve around 6:30 p.m.

An arrest warrant had been issued earlier in the day for Fregeolle. It charged him with the murder of Brandi Berg, 37, at the Fashion Crossing Plaza on Saturday.

Sources: Police have found a body in the woods of Charlestown believed to be Steven Fregeolle who is the suspect in the shooting homicide of Brandi Berg in N. Attleboro Sat. Appears to be self-inflicted gunshot wound. Stay w/ @wpri12 @EricHalperinTV for the latest developments. pic.twitter.com/u561Bw2aMC — Tim White (@TimWhiteRI) June 23, 2019

Charlestown police found Fregeolle’s vehicle abandoned in the area of the preserve on Sunday morning, sparking the massive response.

Fire and police vehicles blocked off several roads in the area until around 7:45 p.m. State Police had set up a staging area at Route 2 and Old Mill Road. The Massachusetts State Police also sent a helicopter to help with the search.

The District Attorney’s Office said North Attleboro Police, Massachusetts State Police detectives and homicide unit prosecutors continue to actively investigate the homicide, in which Fregeolle was the sole suspect.