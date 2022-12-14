NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – A gun was found during an arrest in North Adams on Friday.

While serving a warrant Friday morning, Massachusetts State Police found a gun, money, and 33 grams of what they said is suspected Cocaine. Kajai Bethea, age 23 from Springfield, was arrested and charged with armed career criminal, trafficking in cocaine, and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony.

State police also said Bethea had several felony warrants and was taken to the Chesire Barracks and later to the Northern Berkshire District Court. He is being held at the Berkshire House of Corrections.