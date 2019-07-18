Police: Four men arrested, drugs and money seized in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Four men were arrested and are facing charges after police seized drugs and money during an investigation in the School Street area Wednesday night.

Detectives from the Springfield Police Department allegedly found crack-cocaine, heroin, $858, two large bags of marijuana and THC cartridges while arresting the men in the rear of 43-45 School Street.

The names of the men arrested and the charges they face are listed below:

31-year-old Louis Lebron of Myrtle Street is charged with:

Possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug

Possession with the intent to distribute a Class D drug

Possession with the intent to distribute a Class D drug

Conspiracy to violate narcotics laws

24-year-old Christian Roman of Freeman Street is charged with:

Possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug

Possession with the intent to distribute a Class D drug

Possession with the intent to distribute a Class D drug

Conspiracy to violate narcotics laws

24-year-old Mario Salcedo, homeless, is charged with:

Possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug

Possession with the intent to distribute a Class D drug

Possession with the intent to distribute a Class D drug

Conspiracy to violate narcotics laws

Default warrant

Fugitive from justice

38-year-old Jeffrey Ortiz, homeless, is charged with:

Possession of a Class A drug

Possession of a Class B drug

Default warrant

Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

Default warrant

Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

Default warrant

Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

Default warrant

Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

According to Springfield Police, Lebron was recently arrested on similar charges in January and November 2018. He was charged as a subsequent offender in those cases and recently pleaded guilty in one of those cases.

He paid a $300 fine and served no time in jail.