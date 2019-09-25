Police: Grandma murdered disabled grandson

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – An 87-year-old grandmother is accused of killing her disabled, adult grandson.

Investigators believe the grandmother, who lives at the Carlton Arms Apartments, thinking she was going to die soon, killed her grandson, worried about his future care.

“This is a process where it was thought out, planned. And she took a human life” said Captain Brian Theirs with the Bradenton Police Department.

Sunday, around noon, Bradenton officers arriving at Apartment A at the Carlton Arms Apartments, found 30-year-old Joel Parks, dead after his sister discovered his body.

He lived there with his grandmother, 87-year-old Lillian Parks, on the weekend, and in a group home during the week, because he could not care for himself.

“She was concerned about her medical condition and was worried about who would be carrying for him in the event that she passed away,” said Captain Theirs.

Police believe she gave Joel too much of a drug, and that killed him.

Police are torn on this case, feeling bad for Parks, concerned over who will care for Joel when she dies, but bound by the law that outlaws murder.

“You never know totally what someone is thinking. In this case, I don’t know if she’s thinking about the wellbeing of her grandson or if she’s thinking about herself,” said Captain Theirs.

When Lillian Parks is released from a secure medical facility, she’ll likely face a charge of second-degree murder.

Police are waiting on toxicology reports to determine what Lillian gave to Joel.

They are also speaking to family members and pledge to bring justice to Joel’s family and friends.

