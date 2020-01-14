Police: Holyoke man found with loaded gun to be arraigned on several charges

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke man is facing numerous charges after police allegedly found a loaded gun in his possession during a vehicle stop on Monday.

According to Holyoke Police Lt. Jim Albert, multiple agencies including the department’s Narcotics Unit, members of the FBI’s Western Mass Gang Task Force, ATF, DEA and HSI agents all worked together to arrest 27-year-old Richard Marin.

After several deadly shooting in the city over the weekend, police have stepped up patrols in certain areas to prevent more gun violence. While patrolling, the officers and agents noticed a car driving erratically on Resnic Boulevard and stopped it.

After investigating, police allegedly located a fully loaded gun on Marin. He was arrested on the following charges:

Marked lanes violation

Operating a MV without a license

Possession / carrying a firearm without a license

Possession or carrying a loaded firearm

Possession of a large capacity firearm

Possession of ammunition without a license

Marin’s arraignment has been scheduled for Tuesday in Holyoke District Court.