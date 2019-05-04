Police ID suspects accused of $21,000 panty raid at Victoria’s Secret

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say they’ve identified two young women who stole about $21,000 worth of underwear from Victoria’s Secret in the Capital City Mall last month.

Lower Allen Township police said 18-year-old Aida Melcado and a juvenile who acted as her lookout were identified April 18 through a drug investigation in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Melcado, of New York City, and her lookout had Victoria’s Secret merchandise that was stolen from a store in Bethesda, Maryland. They also had the same “booster” bags they used for the theft at the Capital City Mall, police said.

Booster bags are foil-lined shopping bags or backpacks that prevent the triggering of electronic security tags.

Melcado and the juvenile are accused of stealing 2,000 pairs of underwear at the Capital City Mall on April 7. Police said the pair cleaned out the front display and the drawers below the display while employees were busy with other customers.

The two stole 375 hipster panties valued at $3,937.50, 375 cut thongs valued at $3,937.50, 1,000 thongs valued at $10,500, and 250 raw cut hip hugging panties valued at $2,625, police said in a news release.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Melcado. Juvenile charges were filed against her alleged accomplice, who was not identified.