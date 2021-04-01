Police identify two men arrested following FBI investigation in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police have identified the two men arrested in Holyoke Wednesday morning in connection with a federal investigation.

Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty identified the suspects Thursday night as 31-year-old Harrys Isaac and 34-year-old Reynaldo Pagan-Cruz.

FBI spokesperson Kristen Stetera told 22News the bureau was part of “court-authorized law enforcement activity” at 82 Newton Street as part of an ongoing investigation.

Stetera added that the two men were wanted and had outstanding state warrants. The Holyoke Police Department took them in their custody.

According to Capt. Moriarty, Isaac and Pagan-Cruz are each facing the following charges: