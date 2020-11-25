Police in Hampden looking for stolen Chevy Nova

HAMPDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Hampden are looking for the public’s help to find a car that was stolen.

According to the Hampden Police Department, a dark blue 1966 Chevy Nova was stolen from a garage on Walnut Drive between Thursday, November 19, and Monday, November 23. The Massachusetts plates say “PROTOR” and the last four digits of the VIN are 8989.

If you have any information or security footage of the vehicle leaving the area, you are asked to contact Detective Trombly at 413-566-8011 extension 212.